The Lions have lost what appeared to be a pair of winnable games to open the season. What might be their best chance at a victory could come Friday night.
After hosting a winless Strong Rock, the road ahead is treacherous. Five of their final seven games will be against teams that are either currently ranked or began the season in the top 10 among Class A private schools.
The Lions have struggled offensively, scoring just 10 in a season-opening loss to Providence Christian and being shut out against Bethlehem Christian last Friday.
Strong Rock hasn’t had problems compiling points. It’s averaging 29 points a game, sparked by senior quarterback Brady Sanders, who leads the team in both passing and rushing.
However, LCA defense showed promise last week against Bethlehem Christian. The Lions’ defense only gave up a field goal late in the third quarter during the 3-0 loss to the Knights.
