For the private school members of the Georgia High School Association, you have a decision to make.
Lose or leave.
Given that the former is unacceptable, the latter seems inevitable.
A recent end-of-year report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Todd Holcombe found that, despite its best efforts, the association’s independent schools continue to flourish on the various high school playing fields.
In the 2022-23 sports year, GHSA’s 46 private school members won 61 of the 187 state championships, or nearly one in three.
Ironically, that was three more than during the 2021-22 school year. It’s ironic because GHSA moved heaven and earth to ensure the numbers decreased.
It increased the multiplier, artificially increasing the school population of private schools so they would be forced to move up in classification and compete against bigger schools.
It then limited the attendance zones for private schools, meaning athletes from outside a given area would have to sit out a year before they were eligible to compete.
The plan seemed failproof, the GHSA assuming that it’s private school members would, like dutiful sheep, go along with the plan.
To their everlasting credit, 15 Class A privates quit complaining and threatening and compromising and bailed, most returning to the Georgia Independent School Association (now called the Georgia Independent Athletic Association).
The bold and unexpected mass exodus forced GHSA to undo a step it had taken years earlier. To ensure some smaller public schools didn’t have to clear a private school hurdle in order to win state, the two were placed in separate classifications for the playoffs.
The defections decimated Class A, leaving just 37 privates in the small-school division. Of those, just 25 fielded football teams, which wasn’t enough to fill out a postseason bracket.
As a result, GHSA was forced to recombine publics and privates in a single classification for this past school year. Much to the association’s horror, the small privates won 37 titles.
Let the howling and gnashing of teeth begin. Already, GHSA leadership is promising more action, up to and including placing all of the larger private schools, regardless of classification, in their own division for the playoffs. Good luck compiling a meaningful postseason bracket with just nine teams.
Fortunately, our two private schools here in Walton County (George Walton and Loganville Christian) were among those who left GHSA before last season. No longer are they considered problems to be solved.
The time has come for the rest to join them. Unless, of course, they’re willing to throw a few games to appease the masses who won’t stop tilting the field until they do.
