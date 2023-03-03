LCA Lions Final Four

Loganville Christian Academy’s Ky Fryar drives for a layup during Thursday’s Final Four contest against Stratford Academy. Merritt Reece photo | Special to the Tribune

 Bert Reece

MACON - Loganville Christian made a valiant fourth quarter comeback only to see top-seeded Stratford School's Dre Bonner hit a 3-pointer with a second left to beat the Lions 51-48 in a Georgia Independent Athletic Association AAAA semifinal game Thursday night at Hawkins Arena at Mercer University.

The Lions trailed by 16, 44-28, with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left, but came roaring all the way back, tying the game with 23 seconds left when Drake Kucharich nailed a 3-pointer.

