MACON - Loganville Christian made a valiant fourth quarter comeback only to see top-seeded Stratford School's Dre Bonner hit a 3-pointer with a second left to beat the Lions 51-48 in a Georgia Independent Athletic Association AAAA semifinal game Thursday night at Hawkins Arena at Mercer University.
The Lions trailed by 16, 44-28, with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left, but came roaring all the way back, tying the game with 23 seconds left when Drake Kucharich nailed a 3-pointer.
Stratford avoided a turnover on the initial set, it had done four in the final two minutes to help LCA along in its rally. This time, however, Bonner took the shot with about two seconds left and made it to untie the game.
LCA had a 1.6 seconds to try something but a batted ball left just under .6 seconds left and it was not enough time.
Despite the loss, LCA Coach Greg Blythe was proud of his team.
“We had to press down 16, hoping it would create some urgency for us. Our offense was looking like dried paint. During a timeout, I challenged Drake that it was now or never to step up. He did,” Blythe said.
The Lions, who finished the season at 18-12, but with a third place finish in GIAA-AAAA, scored nearly as many points in five minutes as did through three-plus quarters. Kucharich scored 14 of them in the five-minute spurt and and ended with 18 points.
LCA played really good defense in the first half and trailed by only two, 19-17, at the half. Kucharich, however, had just two points. Cole Hodges had a pair of 3-pointers to pace the Lions.
Stratford, now 25-2, separated from LCA in the third quarter as its scorers found the net and the Lions did not. LCA made just one of 10 shots through the first six minutes of the third quarter and fell behind 33-23. A 3-pointer by Devin Larry gave them a bit of life, but Stratford led 36-26 going to the fourth.
The deficit grew to 16 at 42-26 and again at 44-28 before the Lions mounted the comeback.
Larry had nine second half points for LCA. He also chipped in five rebounds and three assists. Center Ate Kara had a team best nine boards and also had four points. Hodges did not score in the second half but ended with five assists and Will Kirby had five points.
Keondre Glover had 16 points to lead the Stratford Academy Eagles. Bonner had 14 and Khalil Green 11. They will face St. Anne-Pacelli of Columbus Saturday at Mercer.
