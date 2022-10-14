Social Circle field
The SCHS football posted a non-region road win Friday.

After a heartbreaking setback against Commerce last week, Social Circle hit the road to try and right the ship against nonregion opponent Mount Paran Christian School.

The Redskins didn't always have it easy but pulled off the win in a 28-14 finish over the Eagles on the home team's homecoming night.

