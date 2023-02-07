Despite losing most of its rotation that led the Loganville Red Devils to the 2022 Georgia High School Athletic Association AAAAA Championship in Rome, veteran baseball coach Bran Mills is optimistic about the title defense in 2023.
“We’ve been looking good, we just don’t have a ton of depth,” Mills said Friday.
The Red Devils are set to battle AAAAAA power Parkview, a team that has been a preseason No. 1 rank by many media outlets, Wednesday. Loganville, which went 32-9 last year in winning its sixth state title in 11 years, is also ranked No. 1 in AAAAA. Mills, however, tempered the match-up. The game won’t count.
“It’s a pre-season scrimmage. This year, the GHSA is allowing us to play a pre-season scrimmage, so we’ll play one against Parkview and then we’ll play them again later in the year.”
Loganville’s official opener is Feb. 14 against Mill Creek.
Loganville’s early strength will likely be the middle infield. Dallas Baptist University Sherman Johnson returns on the leftside either at third base or shortstop. Lane Ayers is also back and can play either short or second.
“A lot depends on who is pitching that day,” Mills said. “We’ve got guys who can multiple positions. It’s just going to be important this year that we don’t people hurt. It’s a depth thing.”
Starting catcher Joe Johnson is back behind the plate. He was also battled either third or fourth in the lineup.
The Red Devils, however, are going to miss three big arms that pitched just about every inning in the post-season including all three games against Cartersville for the AAAAA title in Rome.
The list includes lefty Dawson Coe, now at Kennesaw State, ace righty Trenton Burnett, Chipola Community College in Florida, and Most Valuable Player and Walton County Player of the Year in Matthew Heard, who is now at North Georgia College.
“We’ve got arms like Jordan Davis, J.P. Myers, Tucker Segars, Sherman, and Mason Steele,” Mills said. “We also have Caden Freeman and Landon Hollis.”
In the wings, and his emergence could be sooner rather than later, is freshman Jordan Johnson.
Jordon Johnson has immense arm talent. He is already in the upper 80s with the fastball and the University of Georgia has already offered him a baseball scholarship.
“He’s a good one,” Mills said.
The outfield will be solid. Senior Davis Roesler is back at left field. He is a good bat and proved to be a big leader on the Red Devils football team. He has already signed for baseball at Emmanuel College.
Tyler Jones will likely get an infield role wherever Sherm Johnson or Ayres isn’t. Steele will be at first base.
Gage Fullerton, a key bat, in the drive for the sixth state title, is back in center. James Beaver or Tucker Segars will see time either in right or somewhere.
“Tucker is a good little role player and Beaver is another utility guy.”
Another challenging schedule awaits. Loganville will head back to Alabama at Spring Break to battle the Yellowhammer State’s best like Hoover, Chelsea and Spain Park. They will also get an April date with an Illinois team.
“I feel good about our experience and the players know their roles,” Mills said. “We have good newcomers. We just have to stay healthy.”
