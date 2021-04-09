Three wins a in row is called a winning streak and that’s exactly what Monroe Area is riding after rattling off three straight wins in non-region play over spring break.
The Hurricanes started the week off with a 15-0 win over Class AAAAAAA’s Rockdale County followed by a 10-8 win over another Class AAAAAAA foe in Newton and wrapped up the week with a close 11-10 win over Putnam County.
“The way we played this week lined up more with what I thought this team was capable of,” Hurricanes head coach Chad Kitchens said. “We can still get better and clean up some mistakes. We need to continue to keep the mindset of winning the next game. I am proud of our team."
Monroe Area has struggled so far this season, but Kitchens was proud of how his team handled facing a wide range of talent over the past week.
"I am particularly proud of the way we hit these past three games. We saw different styles of pitching and did well against both low and higher velo as well as off speed,” Kitchens said. “We have played with a lot of aggressiveness on the bases stealing almost 30 this week. We did a good job of creating chaos with bunts, hit and runs, and steals. It has led to a much better offensive output.”
In the win over Rockdale County, Monroe Area racked up 11 hits in just three innings with Logan Campbell, Hunter Redden, Reid Murray and Landon Housley each picking up multiple hits in the contest.
Dalton Wilcox was credited with the win on the mound. He tossed three innings and allowed just two hits while striking out six batters.
Tuesday’s win over Newton gave Lee Broach a win on the mound. He logged 5 2/3 innings, giving up just two earned runs while striking out seven batters.
Offensively, Bryant Olson and Russell Hunley led the way for the Hurricanes. Both were 2-for-3 on the night with three RBIs each.
Olson once again led the way for Monroe Area during Thursday’s win over Putnam County. The senior went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored en route to the 11-10 win. Housley, Broach and Jacob Hegwood also had multiple hits in the contest.
Monroe Area returns to Region 8-AAA play this week with a three-game series against East Jackson starting Tuesday at East Jackson. The Hurricanes will host the Eagles in a doubleheader Friday night at Monroe Area.
