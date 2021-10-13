Having lost several multi-year starters to graduation, Athens Academy looked to be in for a rebuilding season. Having dropped their third game last week in a loss to Prince Avenue, the Spartans now have lost three games in a regular season for the first time since 2014.
Athens Academy (4-3 overall, 0-1 in 8-A Private) at Loganville Christian (0-5 overall, 0-0 in 8-A Private)
But that doesn’t mean LCA is any closer to pulling off an upset. Even with new players running all over the field, the Spartans are still the second-best team in Region 8-A private.
All three of their losses have been to top-10 ranked teams. In their four victories, they’ve averaged 48 points a game.
Athens is led by junior quarterback Sam Bush, brother of former four-year starter Palmer. But he is backed up by Whit Muschamp, son of University of Georgia assistant coach Will Muschamp.
The younger Muschamp returned from an off-season injury last Friday and passed for 43 yards and a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.