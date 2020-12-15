The Georgia Athletic Coaches Association recently released its All-State softball teams and unsurprisingly George Walton Academy led the way with five local selections while Walnut Grove and Social Circle had one each.
Pitcher Taylor Tinsley, catcher Reign Williams, short stop Riley Wilson and pitcher/first baseman Caroline Conner earned first team All-State honors while outfielder CC Veal earned an All-State spot on the second team in Class A-Private.
Tinsley once again dominated the pitching stats in Walton County and throughout the state. She finished the year with 226 strikeouts, a 13-2 record and posted an 0.28 ERA in 99 innings of work.
Conner also made her mark as a pitcher, finishing the year with a 1.50 ERA, 72 strikeouts and an 8-1 record in the circle. However, she also stood out on offense as well by compiling a .382 batting average with 25 RBIs and five home runs.
Williams, a Georgia Southern commit, was solid behind the plate for George Walton. Offensively she finished the year with a .278 batting average, 13 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
Wilson finished atop Walton County in batting average with a .507 average. The sophomore also blasted three home runs and accounted for 17 RBIs.
Veal finished off her senior season with a .284 average, 15 RBIs and 16 runs scored.
George Walton finished the year with a 24-3 record and a trip to the Elite 8 for the second year in a row.
On the Class A-Public side, Social Circle short stop Alexa Wykoff was named second team All-State. Wykoff posted a. 354 batting average with 22 RBIs during the Lady Redskins’ 13-16 campaign that finished in the second round of the Class A-Public playoffs against eventual state champion Gordon Lee. Wykoff was also named first team All-Region for Region 8-A Public.
In Class AAAAA, Walnut Grove catcher Nova Wright earned first team All-State recognition. Wright finished the season with a .429 batting average, 23 RBIs and four home runs and helped lead the Lady Warriors to a 24-11 record and an Elite 8 appearance for the eighth year in a row. Wright was also named first team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.