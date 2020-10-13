Stephens County (4-1 overall) at Monroe Area (4-1 overall)
The Hurricanes begin play in a smaller and newly configured Region 8-AAA Friday night at the Purple Pit.
Gone are Morgan County and Jefferson. Moving in is Oconee County and Stephens County. With the changes, the league might be even tougher with the changes. Oconee is currently ranked No. 3 in Class AAA.
Stephens enters the game on a roll. Its only loss was in the season opener to No. 7 White County. Since then, the Indians have averaged 32 points in their last four games while the defense is allowing just 11.
The two teams have met 38 times, most recently when they were both members of 8-AAAA. They split four games, with the Indians winning the last game in 2015.
