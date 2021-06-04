A Loganville boys basketball assistant coach with deep ties to the school is trading in his red and black for purple and white.
Sheldon Arnold Sr. was named the Monroe Area head girls basketball coach last week, replacing Brenda Hill-Gilmore, who stepped down after the season.
"We are excited to hire coach Arnold to lead the girls basketball program," Monroe Area athletic director Eli Connell said. "Coach Arnold is a respected and long time member of the Walton County community. We worked hard to get this done and feel very fortunate to be able to hire Coach Arnold. I expect coach Arnold will bring an excitement to the program that we need at this time."
The school made the announcement through its basketball twitter page.
Arnold has spent the past 20 years as an assistant coach in various roles at Loganville. His wife, Kim, is also a coach at the school. His daughter Imani and oldest son Sheldon Jr. played key roles in their respective sports while at Loganville with both moving on to play in college with Imani hooping at Columbus state and Sheldon Jr. playing football at East Tennessee State University. Arnold’s youngest son, Simeon, is a senior at Loganville.
Arnold took to Twitter after the announcement of his hiring to thank those that have helped throughout the years.
“While I am excited about my new opportunity, I want to take this time to say farewell to LHS,” Arnold wrote. “Twenty years in Loganville have helped me to raise three kids, grow, and develop lifelong relationships with students and staff. The time there will be missed but I know I am in good hands!”
Arnold will try to build on what was left behind by Hill-Gilmore. Hill-Gilmore led the Lady ’Canes for three seasons and finished her tenure at Monroe with a 19-46 record including a state playoff appearance in 2019. She was named The Tribune's girls Coach of the Year in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.