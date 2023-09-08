Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has a quarterback coming.
Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Aaron Philo was impressive at the Purple Pit Friday night.
Philo, a Tech commit, threw for two touchdowns and ran for two to lead the Wolverines to a 45-17 win over AAA's No. 7 team in Monroe Area.
Tyler Denny opened the scoring with a 26-yard field goal with 5:07 left in the first quarter. Prince Avenue started from its own 6. Philo had a 59 yard run to get the ball to the Monroe 26. They got another first down before stalling at the 9.
Darrion Manuel had a tough start to his night. He got one yard on his first carry. The second one saw the ball squirt loose and Prince recovered it 10 yards down the field at the 40.
The Wolverines covered 60 yards in four plays. A 57-yard wheel route pass set up the 3-yard touchdown run by Philo. Denny’s kick made it 10-0 with 4:04 left in the first quarter.
Philo turned it on in the second quarter. He led three touchdown drives of 79, 85 and 38 yards to roll up a 31-3 lead.
Philo completed 7-of-8 passes for 148 yards on the second quarter alone. His last pass of the pass was easily his best. He threw a dime to former LCA wide receiver CJ Dockery for a 28-yard TD pass with 1:36 left in the half. Denny's kick made it 31-3.
Monroe's only solace was a scoring drive that led to 32-yard field goal by Ricky Valdivanos. The play was set up by a brilliant call from the Canes staff. Blake Raffield took a deep snap and found Kenzai Battle for a 40-yard pass to the Prince 21. The Canes got to the 13 before settling for the field goal that made it 17-3 with 5:12 left in the half.
Philo took over from there. The 85-yard drive saw him complete passes for 28 and 18 yards. Philo scored on a 4-yard run after he bounced twice into the end zone. There was also the phantom 15-yard face mask call that helped out.
Manuel got the Canes in the endzone on the first play of the fourth quarter in a two-yard run. Valdivanos kick made it 38-10 with 11:45 left. Manuel got 40 of the 60 yards in the drive.
The score matched a score by Prince from the third quarter. Philo completed three passes on 73-yard drive. Guard Austin Head got the three-yard touchdown run.
Philo went back to Dockery for a 53-yard TD pass with 9 minutes left.
Manuel went over the 100-yard mark for the third straight game on a 39-yard TD run with 7:22 left. Valdivanos kick made it 45-17.
Philo completed 18-of-27 passes for 344 yards and two TDs. He added 88 rushing yards and two scores.
Both of Philo's TD passes went to former Loganville Christian wide receiver CJ Dockery. The plays were for 28 and 53 yards.
Darrion Manuel led Monroe Area, 3-1, with 126 yards and two TDs. Both scores came in the fourth quarter after Prince (4-0) took a 38-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
