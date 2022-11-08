SCHS vs Prince

Social Circle DaShon Hyman makes this touchdown grab in last Friday’s loss to No. 1 ranked Prince Avenue at Redskins Stadium. Despite the loss, the Redskins will host for the second time, a GHSA A playoff game. Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

Social Circle was matching Georgia High School Athletic Association’s Class A favorite Prince Avenue Christian stride for stride Friday night for the Region 5-A title.

Top-ranked Prince Avenue then found another gear and moved on from Redskin Stadium with a 48-21 victory.

