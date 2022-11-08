Social Circle was matching Georgia High School Athletic Association’s Class A favorite Prince Avenue Christian stride for stride Friday night for the Region 5-A title.
Top-ranked Prince Avenue then found another gear and moved on from Redskin Stadium with a 48-21 victory.
Despite the loss, the Redskins saw enough good things to give them confidence going forward for the GHSA A playoffs that begin this Friday back at Redskin Stadium.
Social Circle, 7-3, will host Whitefield Academy (6-4) in a first round game. The winner will take on the winner of unbeaten Rabun County and Dade County.
“We are looking forward to hosting our second home playoff in school history,” SCHS Coach Rob Patton said. “Whitefield Academy is a very talented team with playmakers on both sides of the ball.
“They have an explosive offense with a dual threat quarterback. Our kids have been working all year for the opportunity to host a playoff game. We are excited for that opportunity.”
The last time Social Circle played a home playoff game was 2005. They were region champs that season and beat Aquinas in the first round.
Senior quarterback Logan Cross is a key reason behind the Redskins climb this season. He has completed 166 out of 237 passes for 2,135 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Cross said the Redskins had their chances against Prince.
“We did not take advantage of our opportunities that we had in the second half,” Cross said. The Redskins picked up a fumble on Prince’s opening second half drive. SC got to midfield before stalling. After a punt, Prince went on a tear, scoring three straight times.
“We showed we can fight, but we can’t make the mistakes we made in the second half. Still, we have the home playoff game. It’s a great accomplishment because it’s been long time since we’ve had one here.”
