Loganville Christian Academy’s baseball team hasnt quite found its groove yet under new head coach Chris Cotter.
Heading into the week, the Lions were 0-6 on the season with its most recent loss being a tough 15-3 loss to former Georgia Independent School Association foe Gatewood.
In the contest against Gatewood, Josh Wilson took the loss on the mound for LCA. The pitcher went four innings, allowing five runs, but only one earned, on three hits and striking out six.
Kyler Giddens led LCA offensively in the contest by going 3-for-3 on the night.
LCA was set to face Providence Christian in the teams final non-region contest of the season. The Lions open Region 8-A Private play next week with a best-of-three series with Tallulah Falls on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Prior to the season, the coaches of Region 8-A Private decided to schedule three games against each member team all over a single week due to the fact the league only has six teams.
