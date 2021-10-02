WALNUT GROVE — The Walnut Grove High School football team needed a big bounce-back win Friday night to stay in playoff contention from 8-AAAAA. The Warriors got a huge one.
A convincing 38-0 dispatching of visiting Johnson High School improved WGHS to 3-3 overall but more importantly 2-1 in region play. Friday’s game was just what the Warriors needed on homecoming to help ease the sting of a region loss to Greenbrier their previous outing.
It was a career night for Zack Ford as the junior scored three touchdowns and also had an interception, all in the first half. Ford almost had a fourth score but was tackled at the 5-yard line after a 43-yard reception.
Leading 24-0 at halftime, the Warriors were never threatened in the contest against the overmatched Knights from Gainesville. A 48-yard touchdown by Kendall Lee at the 9:05 mark of the third quarter sealed the deal.
Johnson (0-5, 0-3) has now been outscored 145-0 in three region contests this season.
Quarterback Ashton Adams added a 5-yard scoring run with 3:00 left in the third quarter.
The first points of the night happened quickly as Ford raced 57 yards for a touchdown with 10:25 left in the opening quarter. Brenden Hamrick added the point-after kick.
Johnson attempted a fake punt on its first possession on a fourth-and-1 but failed to convert.
Walnut Grove took over at the Knight 29-yard line and Adams quickly found Ford on a touchdown hookup on the first play after the change of possession with 10:05 still remaining in the first.
Ford’s interception set up the next drive for the Warriors which ended on a 37-yard field goal attempt which sailed just left with 47 seconds left in the first.
It was the first extended drive for Walnut Grove as the series lasted 10 plays and included three first downs. Nolan Yancey had a fourth down reception from Adams to initially keep the drive alive.
On the fourth series of the half for the Warriors, Ford found the end zone again on a 64-yard pass from Yancey with 9:40 remaining in the first half. Hamrick added another PAT for a 21-0 advantage.
Hamrick added a 30-yard field with 3:04 remaining before halftime to push the lead to 24-0.
Jacob Street had a quarterback sack in the second quarter and Rhett Lamberth made several stops as part of the strong defensive effort. Lee also had a quarterback sack in the third quarter and Jeffery Yates had a fourth quarter interception.
In upcoming region action, Walnut Grove will travel to Clarke Central (3-0, 3-2) in Athens next Friday while Johnson will host Jackson County (3-3, 1-2).
