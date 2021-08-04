The U.S. women’s 400-meter relay team begins its gold medal run Thursday morning in Tokyo.
The two heats will air live Wednesday night back in the U.S., where fans of Monroe sprinter Javianne Oliver can cheer on her efforts.
NBC will televise the races, and they’ll be shown during watch parties in multiple locations in downtown Monroe.
Team USA is taking part in the first heat at 10 a.m. Thursday (9 p.m. EDT Wednesday).
The U.S. team includes Teahna Daniels, 24, of Austin, Texas; English Gardner, 29, of Philadelphia; Aleia Hobbs, 25, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Oliver, 26, of Monroe, and training in Clermont, Florida; and Jenna Prandini, 28, of Austin.
The order of runners is expected to be a race-time decision.
Team USA has dominated the women’s 400-meter relay since it was introduced at the Olympics in 1928, winning more gold medals than any other nation. The U.S. has 11 golds and 15 medals out of 19 Games.
The U.S. won gold for the fourth consecutive Games at Atlanta in 1996, then fell to bronze in Sydney four years later and was off the stand in Athens and Beijing after dropping the baton both times.
Team USA returned to glory with gold medals in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro ’16.
However, Jamaica is the reigning world champion with a victory in the 2019 event in Doha, Qatar. The U.S. finished third.
The top three squads in each heat advance to the final Friday, along with the next two fastest times overall.
The schedule from Olympic Stadium in Tokyo:
Heat 1, 10 a.m. Thursday (9 p.m. EDT Wednesday)
- Lane 2: Netherlands
- Lane 3: France
- Lane 4: United States
- Lane 5: Great Britain
- Lane 6: Jamaica
- Lane 7: Ecuador
- Lane 8: Japan
- Lane 9: Italy
Heat 2, 10:09 a.m. Thursday (9:09 p.m. EDT Wednesday)
- Lane 2: Brazil
- Lane 3: China
- Lane 4: Nigeria
- Lane 5: Denmark
- Lane 6: Switzerland
- Lane 7: Germany
- Lane 8: Poland
- Lane 9: Trinidad and Tobago
Final, 10:30 p.m. Friday (930 a.m. EDT Friday)
Eight teams will compete at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. The world record and Olympic record is 40.82 seconds set by Team USA in the London Games in 2012.
