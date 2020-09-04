DOUGLASVILLE — Walnut Grove found itself on the road to open the season, taking on the Jaguars of New Manchester with high hopes for the 2020 campaign.
They needed a win against a weaker opponent to start strong before starting a tough schedule going forward. Four quarters later, those hopes have faded a bit. The Warriors struggled against New Manchester all night and dropped the contest 39-7.
The Warriors started with a high pooch kick but failed to recover, leaving the Jaguars with a short field.
One long pass later, though, Walnut Grove was back in business after an interception. The Warriors converted a fourth-and-1 to extend the drive but ultimately had to punt.
That punt, low and barely unblocked, was returned for a touchdown, but a flag brought it back. Instead, New Manchester did things the old fashioned way, marching down the field to finally score on a 43-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead.
Walnut Grove marched down to the Jaguars 13 in response, only to come up inches short on a fourth-and-3 and turn the ball over on downs.
The Jaguars capitalized with another full field drive, capped off by a 47-yard touchdown run. A missed kick left the score 13-0 in favor of New Manchester.
Walnut Grove went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, but forced the ball over on downs after the Jaguars failed to convert a fourth-and-12 near midfield.
With 55 yards to go, the Warriors mounted a drive, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown run by Chad Walden. Walden then kicked his own extra point to narrow the score to 13-7.
Walnut Grove started the third quarter hot, as Walden returned the opening kickoff all the way to the New Manchester 13. But penalties and dropped passes backed the Warriors up and they turned the ball over on downs 20 yards from the end zone.
The two teams traded punts for the rest of a scoreless quarter.
The fourth quarter was not so quiet as New Manchester padded its lead.
Walnut Grove opens its home slate next week against Monroe Area.
