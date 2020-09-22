I’m guessing the thank you note was lost in the mail.
But to all Loganville Christian Academy players, coaches, administrators and fans, you’re welcome. You can count on me to do anything in my power to help one of our local football programs succeed.
A little background is instructive.
A few weeks ago in this space, I presented my picks of the final records of each of our area teams. I can count on one hand the times I’ve tabbed any of our programs to either have a perfect season or go winless.
But when the paper hit your mailboxes and computers that Wednesday, the Lions were listed at 0-10.
Would you believe I actually had the Lions going 5-5, but that prankster sports editor Brett Fowler changed it to 0-10?
What if I told you I picked the Lions to go winless just to give them some bulletin board material?
Truth is, I meant it. Given the circumstances, I saw little chances of success for LCA this year.
The Lions were already facing an uphill climb by making the move to the Georgia High School Association from the Georgia Independent School Association, a league they didn’t exactly dominate.
And then the coaching carousel started.
By midsummer, LCA was on its third head coach since the 2019 season ended. The Lions finally settled on Tim Wellmaker, who had never been a head coach but had served under some impressive leaders such as Mickey Conn, formerly of Grayson, and Archer’s Andy Dyer.
He arrived with a small roster and was facing one of the most brutal schedules among Class A teams.
So you’ll understand why I had a hard time finding a winning Friday night for the Lions.
However, what I didn’t foresee was a trio of transfer from bigger schools arriving to give the short-handed Lions a much-need boost of talent. Or that longtime Lions would raise their game to such a highly competitive level.
Of course, reality arrived this past Friday as LCA was routed by a Strong Rock team that’s off to its best start in school history. And things will only get more difficult in coming weeks as four of the Lions’ next six opponents are ranked among the top six in the state Class A private school division.
But looking down the road, there’s a good chance LCA could pull off at least one more win, which would be twice as many as I expected. So, I’d like to revise my guess to 2-8.
And if that somehow makes it to the bulletin board and inspires a few more wins then, in advance, you’re welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.