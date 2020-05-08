WALNUT GROVE – Two words will likely stay with Austin and Preston Little for many years.
Those simple words are “what if?”
The twin brothers for the Walnut Grove High School baseball team saw not only their 2020 season cut short due to the COVID-19 health crisis but also their careers for the Diamond Warriors.
“The main thing I keep asking myself is ‘What if?” Preston Little said. “Several of the seniors had competed together for several years. We all will wonder what if we made a deep run in the playoffs, what if we were able to beat our county rivals and what if the season had played out the way we all hoped.”
Preston was in his first year in the starting lineup but was on the varsity squad for two seasons. His brother, Austin, was a key pitcher for Walnut Grove and in what turned out to be the last game of the season he worked five innings against Madison County High School allowing no runs.
Austin said his top moment for the Warriors came when he held Heritage High School to two hits in seven innings work. Heritage was the defending state champion at the time of the matchup.
“The biggest disappointment for me was that we didn’t get to enjoy our whole senior seasons with our teammates and coaches,” Austin said. “We had all been together a long time and it was a shock to see it end the way it did.”
After working his way in the starting lineup this spring, Preston said he was eager to make an impact for the 2020 team. Preston said the highlight of 2020 for him came against Madison County where he went 2-for-2 at the plate with two walks.
Walnut Grove had eight seniors this spring and coach Carl Allen said he is disappointed for each of them. Preston and Austin Little were the type of players all coaches want on their team, Allen said.
“You will always hear ‘yes sir’ and ‘no sir’ from them,” the Warrior coach said. “They do everything to the best of their ability. Both are great athletes and great people.”
Both will be tough to replace in 2021. In addition to his pitching duties, Austin also played second base. Preston was the team’s center fielder this spring.
“Austin is probably the best pitcher to come through the Walnut Grove program,” Allen said. “He always gave us a great chance to win.”
Austin will continue his playing career at Georgia Highlands College. Preston, who was also a key member of the Walnut Grove football program, will be attending the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, where he will major in biology.
“The way this season ended was even tougher knowing it would be the last time I played baseball,” Preston said.
The brothers began playing together in T-ball but will now go their separate ways for college.
“I have nothing but respect for both of them,” Allen said. “It was very unfortunate how everything turned out. We began hearing things during our game with Madison County. At first, we hoped things would just be delayed for two weeks. It is tough from a baseball perspective but these players grew up together and didn’t get to finish their senior season on the field.”
While Austin will get to compete on the diamond again, although at a different level, it was a premature end for Preston.
“I’ll always have the memories of competing with my brother and my teammates,” he said. “We all just hate it turned out like this.”