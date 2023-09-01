The sly smile on Gene Cathcart’s face suggested Friday’s 42-8 victory for his Loganville Red Devils was a big part relief with some joy mixed in.
The Red Devils’ offense, Cathcart’s version of the spread, finally got untracked with impressive results. Loganville, 1-1, put up 42 points and had almost 300 total yards in offense.
Most of the yards came via the pass and that’s how the spread usually looks. Sophomore quarterback Brody Hannah threw 24 times and completed 14 for 211 yards and three touchdowns. All three of the TD passes went to outside wide receiver Ahmed Souare.
“Between winning and losing, I’ve decided that it’s easier for a coach, and that winning is pretty cool,” Cathcart said after registering his first win for the Loganville football program.
Cathcart had come into the game at Discovery with 154 career wins. Included in that number is a South Carolina state championship at Greenville. Yet, the first for Loganville, will rank up there on his personal mantle.
“Our offensive line did an outstanding job and that led to a good game from Brody (Hannah) and our passing game. Ahmed (Souare) had some catches, as did Tyler Breedlove and Jamin Marshall.
“Defensively, we played well until we got fatigued. Our guys were lights out early and we got a defensive touchdown (Luke Culbertson). I thought it was a great effort,” Cathcart said.
Marshall started the game off with a 64-yard kickoff return. That set up Chris Wilson’s 5-yard TD run. Wilson added a second score and had 39 rushing yards before departing because of injury in the second quarter.
“Our back, Chris Wilson, had to leave and we will get him checked out,” Cathcart said. “We brought Joseph Barnes in at fullback and our backup did well for us in the second half.”
Loganville finished with 80 rushing yards to give them 291 for the game. The 42 points, however, looks better.
Loganville got out to a 28-0 lead before a safety off a bad punt snap made it 28-2. Hannah was able to lead the offense 70 yards in the final two minutes to get the fifth score of the game, a 24-yard TD pass to Souare. It was much like the first TD pass. Souare caught the roll-out throw at the goal line and then spinned in for the score.
Souare had five catches for 87 yards while Breedlove had three for 34. Marshall had a 30-yard catch, a 64-yard return and two rushing for 98 all-purpose yards.
“The thing is, I’m not patient man and Rome should have been built in a day, but I do think we are making progress. It’s frustrating, but we do grow each week. I’m excited to see what this team is capable of.”
Senior captain Dylan Robbins led the Red Devils from the center position and also had two sacks in the third quarter to stop Discovery from mounting a serious comeback.
“It was a lot better tonight. We made some tremendous strides in practice. Obviously, Chris going down hurt, but we had other guys step up. We’ll get Chris checked out (Saturday), and we hope for the best.”
Discovery made some strides behind quarterback Bradley Roberts. He had three option runs over 45 yards. The longest, 53, went for a third quarter touchdown. He finished with 170 yards on 14 carries.
Cathcart credited Culbertson with the Walton Farm Bureau Player of the Game. He named Charles Barkley Smith the Defensive Player of the Game and Kaden Derbridge as the Special Team POY. Robbins was the Tribune’s Player of the Week for leading the offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.