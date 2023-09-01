LHS football 2023

Loganville High School running back Chris Wilson makes a cut against Monroe Area. Wilson had 39 rushing yards and two touchdowns in last Friday’s 42-8 win at Discovery in Lawrenceville. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

The sly smile on Gene Cathcart’s face suggested Friday’s 42-8 victory for his Loganville Red Devils was a big part relief with some joy mixed in.

The Red Devils’ offense, Cathcart’s version of the spread, finally got untracked with impressive results. Loganville, 1-1, put up 42 points and had almost 300 total yards in offense.

