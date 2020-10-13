Loganville Christian (1-3 overall) at Mount Vernon (2-3 overall)
Editor's Note: Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
After facing a pair of top 10 teams over the past two weeks, the Lions will get a break this week. But not a big one.
Mount Vernon will face a Walton County team for the second straight week after falling 39-13 to GWA last Friday. The Mustangs are a pass-first team, led by quarterback Blake Kytle, who was averaging over 300 yards a game before he was shut down by the Bulldogs. They average 31 points a game.
The Mustangs this week and Bethlehem Christian a week later will be the Lions’ best chance for picking up another win. After that, they’ll face the top two ranked teams among Class A private schools on back-to-back weeks.
