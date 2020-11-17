Monroe Area (7-2 overall, 3-1 in 8-AAA) at Hart County (3-4 overall, 2-1 in 8-AAA)
When Oconee County was reclassified from AAAA to AAA and placed in Region 8, it was assumed everyone else would be battling for second place.
Turns out, the Warriors were as good as advertised. That leaves Monroe and Hart County, who’ve only lost to second-ranked Oconee, to determine the runner-up in Hartwell Friday night.
Hart County began the season ranked No. 8 in Class AAA and was picked to finish in second in the league. But the Bulldogs got off to a dismal start, losing three of four before region play began.
They turned things around when league play began, led by last year’s Class AAA player of the year Malachi Thomas, who’s committed to Virginia Tech, at running back and tight end Cane Berrong, who’s committed to Notre Dame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.