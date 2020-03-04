It might have started slowly, but the 2019-20 high school basketball season ended up providing us with plenty of highlight and memories. It’ll be remembered for drought breakers, coaching milestones, and surprising finishes. Let’s recap…
Loganville Christian ended its affiliation with the Georgia Independent School Association in high form, and heartbreak. The Lions made it all the way to the state championship game, where they fell a point shy of bringing home the first-place trophy with a 53-52 loss to Heritage.
Though it’ll take a while to move past the loss, LCA can take solace in the fact it’s proven it won’t be a pushover when it moves to the Georgia High School Association later this year.
Social Circle boys basketball is here to stay. After a decade of struggles, the Redskins will be a formidable force on the state level for the foreseeable future. They won 18 games last year and 20 this fall, including a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 2011.
Most impressively, they did it with an extremely young lineup. But, assuming everybody returns as expected, it won’t be young next winter. Social Circle faithful should be expecting a much deeper foray into the 2021 state tournament.
Midway through January, the Monroe Area boys were scrapping just to reach .500. But after a 10-point loss to Lumpkin County dropped them to 10-11, the Hurricanes reeled off four consecutive wins to conclude the regular season at 14-11.
They then proceeded to win two of three in the 8-AAA tournament, giving them a state berth as the number three team out of the league. Expected by most to make an early exit, Monroe instead won a pair of road games to make it all the way to the Elite Eight.
That they were finally bounced by Pace Academy, a formidable region champ, was hardly a reason to hang their heads. After all, winning two of three games at state was quite the accomplishment.
Speaking of accomplishments, a pair of local girls coaches reached impressive heights during the course of the season. Loganville’s John Zorn, in just his 10th season, won his 200th game. That equates to over 20 wins a year, given the Lady Devils gave their head coach five more wins and a berth in the state tournament.
Meanwhile, George Walton’s Lori Hines earned her 300th victory, most during her 12 seasons with the Lady Bulldogs. It was a bittersweet, considering GWA finished with the fewest wins in her tenure at the school and ended an eight-season streak of advancing to the state.
So as we bid farewell to the recently past hoops season, we say thanks for the memories.