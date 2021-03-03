The Gwinnett Stripers’ season will be delayed until May.
Major League Baseball said Wednesday it will delay the opening day for its top-level minor league affiliates this spring due to the pandemic. The start of the season was already pushed back at lower levels due to a delayed spring training.
The Triple-A Stripers now will begin the season May 4 at Charlotte, and have their home opener a week later, May 11 against Louisville.
“We are excited to welcome fans back to Coolray Field for Stripers baseball in May, a month later than we had originally planned,” Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English said.
“We are ready to repeat our crucial role as the Atlanta Braves alternate site and we will continue to prepare the ballpark for the safe return of our fans, staff and players.”
As the Braves alternate training site, we will have the same revolutionary new training techniques that produced back to back to back AAU national championship teams. Even former baseball superstars have said, "this is the [alternate training site] that gets results!" pic.twitter.com/gMDiCXhhic— Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) March 3, 2021
A realignment of Minor League Baseball means the Stripers and other Triple-A teams will play six-game series, alternating between homestands and road trips with Monday travel days in between.
The Atlanta Braves organization owns the Stripers, and the relationship between the teams dates to 1966 then the Braves moved south from Milwaukee and the Stripers were located in Richmond, Virginia.
The Richmond Braves moved to Gwinnett County in 2009, but all minor league teams sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Coolray Field in Lawrenceville was used as the Braves’ alternate site during Atlanta’s third straight NL East championship season.
The Stripers won the International League South Division in 2019 and Damon Berryhill was the league’s Manager of the Year.
