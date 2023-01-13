Walnut Grove basketball coach Will Witherspoon has a poster-sized calendar hanging in his classroom, in the locker room, on a wall in his home, in his wife’s office, and anywhere else he might frequent these days.
It’s the only way he can keep track of where he needs to be.
Leading a varsity basketball program is an all-consuming job, particularly during the season. But coaching two simultaneously can leave a man meeting himself coming and going.
“I’m exhausted,” said Witherspoon as he prepared for yet another long day of after-school practice sessions.
Just weeks before preseason tryouts were set to begin, Walnut Grove girls basketball coach Kevin Furtado abruptly resigned. It was an inauspicious end to a short tenure that was accompanied by much fanfare.
A 30-year coaching veteran, he’d won more than 470 games. Last winter, he led the Lady Warriors to their best record in 11 seasons and a berth in the state playoffs. With much of the team returning, the Walnut Grove girls appeared poised for another outstanding season.
But his sudden departure left both the girls in limbo and the administration scrambling to find a last-minute replacement.
After putting out some feelers, the focus turned to the boy’s staff. Several meetings later, and with the clock ticking, Witherspoon, in his fourth season as the boy’s head coach, agreed to run both teams.
“With the season so close, it was impossible to go out and find somebody that wasn’t already under contract somewhere else,” said Walnut Grove athletics director Zach Black. “That led us to have conversations with people in the building. Fortunately, Coach Witherspoon and his staff offered to step up.”
He realized the challenge he was taking on. But he also knew he couldn’t let the girls down.
“Having been here for so long, I’ve witnessed them from afar and formed relationships with some of the girls,” Witherspoon said. “You come to care about the people you deal with and you want to do everything you can to help them.”
When he took over, he became the team’s fourth head coach in the past four seasons.
“One of the seniors told me this was her sixth coaching staff since she’s been playing,” Witherspoon said.
So far, the Lady Warriors have picked right up where they left off last year. Heading into the new year, they were 10-3 overall and unbeaten and alone atop the Region 8-AAAA standings.
In addition to the coaching upheaval, they’ve had to overcome a number of key injuries. Aviya Thompson, who was a key contributor as a freshman last year, is still recovering from a torn ACL, and Dana Davis, one of two seniors on the team, sprained her PCL just three games into the season.
Of the 11 still active on the roster, three have never played on the varsity level.
“Of all the obstacles they’ve faced, it’s amazing how they’ve done so far,” Witherspoon said.
For Witherspoon, maintaining the crazy pace has required the help of his assistant coaches and a lot of energy drinks.
School ends at 2:30 and, on non-game days, he’s usually in the gym until 7:30. Game days extend late into the night.
“It’s double everything,” Witherspoon said. “Double the practice plans, double the film study, double the game-planning.”
And it’s not just coaching varsity games that consume his time. He’s also the designated administrator for home jayvee and ninth-grade games.
But while his biggest challenge now is juggling a hectic schedule, logistic could become an issue when the regular season concludes.
For now, both teams play the same opponent on the same night in the same location. That won’t necessarily be the case in the playoffs.
Should both teams reach the state tournament, they could be schedule to play miles apart on the same day.
“It could happen,” Witherspoon said. “But I’m not looking that far down the road yet. We’re just trying to put ourselves in a position to advance.”
