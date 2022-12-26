Grace Kendrick

Loganville High School’s Grace Kendrick is the 2022 Walton Tribune All-Walton County Player of the Year. Kendrick was the Class AAAAA Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year by the Georgia Dugout Club after leading the Lady Red Devils to the Class AAAAA runner-up finish at the State Tournament in Columbus. Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

For the previous three season Grace Kendrick was a good pitcher. 

As a freshman and sophomore, she earned a few innings, pitching mostly out of necessity to give others a break.

