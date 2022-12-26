For the previous three season Grace Kendrick was a good pitcher.
As a freshman and sophomore, she earned a few innings, pitching mostly out of necessity to give others a break.
Last fall, she became a regular, though not the ace, of the starting rotation, compiling 75 innings of work.
So heading into this season, Lady Red Devils head coach Alan Maddox was most concerned about his pitching staff.
“I really didn’t know what to expect,” said Maddox, who just completed his 17th season at the helm of the program.
Needless to say, what he got far surpassed even his most optimistic outlook. Behind Kendrick’s all-state caliber year, she helped carry her team to within a win of a Class AAAAA state title.
“If I had scripted the perfect season, she couldn’t have done any better,” Maddox said.
For her contributions to an outstanding season, Kendrick is the 2022 Walton Tribune Player of the Year.
She was also named Georgia High School Association Class AAAAA state player of the year and state pitcher of the year by the Georgia Dugout Club.
She set a school record for most appearances (27 games) and likely for most innings pitched (178).
She was on the mound for 27 of her team’s 32 victories, losing just four times, struck out 183 batters while allowing just 41 walks, held opposing batters to a .166 average, and ended with an ERA of 1.45.
Maddox compares her to former Atlanta Braves pitcher and Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, who was best known not for his velocity but control and pitch placement.
“Gracie doesn’t throw that hard,” Maddox said. “But she had such incredible control and movement, she kept batters off balance.”
Her best pitch was the screwball, which she was able to break both inside and out. Most went inside, where she either struck out batters and jammed them, usually resulting in dribblers to her infielders.
When batters did make contact, Kendrick had plenty of help behind her.
Two teammates —- shortstop Brooklin Lippert and catcher Emma Smith were named first-team all-state. Lippert led the team in batting with a .607 average while Smith hit .450. But more importantly, they had fielding averages of better than .960.
Outfielder Megan Waites, also named first-team all-region, hit .407.
The Loganville quartet were among the area’s best this fall and were part of the Walton Tribune’s 2002 All-County softball team.
Three players from Monroe Area’s first-ever state playoff team were honored. They include infielders Addalyn Perkins and Gracie Maddox and pitcher Kayla Reynolds.
Reynolds had a 15-9 record in 26 appearances with an ERA of 1.96. Maddox tied for first in hitting at .353 and Perkins hit .322 with six homeruns.
Walnut Grove also had three players on the first team.
Pitcher Malorie Watson Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year and All-State AAAA, infielder Kaitlyn Johnson, and outfielder Alyssa Cruz, All-State AAAA.
Johnson signed with North Georgia College and played in an are All-Star game. She batted .346 with 44 runs scored, with 19 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.
Riley Wilson and Leila Mathis represent George Walton on the all-county first team. Wilson was tops on the team in average (.507) and hits (34) while Mathis was second in average (.492) and tops in RBI (28).
Infielder Macy Langley was the lone Social Circle player on the first team. She signed with Pensacola State College and was All-State AA. Langley was a standout two-way player. She batted .422 with 10 home runss and 42 RBIs. As a pitcher, she threw 101.2 innings and struck out while having a 2.20 earned run average.
Elizabeth Bennett led Loganville Christian to the GIAA Region 4 AAA title and a 21-9 record. Bennett was the leadoff hitter for the Lady Lions.
