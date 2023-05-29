Loganville Christian Academy is looking to Nathan Murphy to lead the Lions football program to new heights.
Murphy previously coached at Discovery High School for the past five years where he worked with special teams and running backs. He also was co-offensive coordinator.
“I am excited to join the Lions Family and I’d like to thank Mr. Chad Walker and the rest of the staff for welcoming me in,” Murphy said. “I look forward to getting to know the all of the students and can’t wait to build
relationships with our athletes. I hope to bring high character and excitement to the LCA football program and our fan base. Go Lions, we are all in!”
Murphy replaces Tim Wellmaker who was not retained after three seasons.
The new Lions mentor has 17 years of football coaching experience that includes high school and a stint in college, according to Walker. Murphy played football and ran track and field at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. He was an All-SCAC football selection as a running back and also played defensive back.
His first high school coaching experience was at Woodward Academy in College Park, Ga., where he coached nine years (2009-2017). Murphy also was also the offensive coordinator for the JV, and the Middle School Head Coach. He coached track and field there as well.
Murphy then moved to Discovery High School in Lawrenceville. At Discovery H.S., he continued to coach track and field with a focus on the jumpers again.
After his college playing career, Murphy jumped into coaching at the University of the South: Sewanee (2006) where he coached the running backs and defensive backs.
The Lions have struggled to find solid footing on the gridiron. Wellmaker was initially set to be an assistant coach leading into the 2020 season put was promoted after Adam Miller returned to Shiloh High School after being the coach for only a few weeks.
Wellmaker said he was informed earlier this spring that LCA officials would not be renewing his contract. He said he had various offers to continue coaching at other schools, including some in Walton County, but he will take the 2023-24 school year off from coaching.
“Loganville Christian Academy gave me my first opportunity to be a head coach of a high school program,” Wellmaker said. “I am appreciative for that. We did some great things there. In my first team meeting we had seven players show up. This past season we had 38 players in the varsity program and 90 overall.”
LCA went 4-23 in Wellmaker’s three seasons.
“I believe with the right scheduling the program can get back to winning,” Wellmaker said.
Prior to being the head coach of the Lions, Wellmaker worked on the coaching staffs of Mickey Conn at Grayson High School and Andy Dyer at Archer High School. He also coached in youth leagues in Gwinnett County.
