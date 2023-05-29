LCA football coach Nathan Murphy

Nathan Murphy will look to make the LCA Lions a football contender in the GIAA.

Loganville Christian Academy is looking to Nathan Murphy to lead the Lions football program to new heights.

Murphy previously coached at Discovery High School for the past five years where he worked with special teams and running backs. He also was co-offensive coordinator.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.