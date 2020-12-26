Entering the 2020-21 season, second-year Walnut Grove High School boys basketball coach Will Witherspoon had a plan.
After a hot start in the non-region schedule a season ago, Witherspoon wanted his team to be more battle-tested early in the current campaign. The reason was simple. The coach said the early-season start last year may have caused his team to lose some focus, assuming wins would be just as easy to come play once the region games arrived.
“Last year was successful,” Witherspoon said. “We had such a great start and even made our way into some of the rankings. That is a positive because it gives our program and your players some recognition across the state. We were disappointed in how the season ended. We lost to Loganville in the region tournament and that prevented us from getting to state. Losing to your rival that way made it even tougher.”
Through the first portion of the current season, the Warriors are 4-4 overall but are 3-0 in region play.
“Our goal this year was to make our non-region schedule tougher,” Witherspoon said. “We are progressing. We wanted to be tested outside the region so once the region games began, we would be ready to roll. Other than our first loss to Archer, the other non-region games were one or two possession contests against some ranked opponents.”
WGHS is not far from being 7-1 this season. Other than the season opener against Archer, the Warriors lost non-region contests by 2 points, 1 point and 4 points.
Region wins have been recorded against Loganville, Johnson and Jackson County.
Cam Lee is the team’s lone returning starter from a season ago and has assumed the leadership role, his coach said.
John Knot, a junior point guard, has helped direct the offense. Junior Shawn Walker has been a vocal leader both in practice and during games.
“This groups holds each other accountable which is great to see,” Witherspoon said. “Those are the easiest teams to coach.”
Walnut Grove hopes to top its 18 wins from a season ago. Witherspoon said plenty of tough games remain on the region docket.
“Greenbrier will be there,” the coach said. “They were .500 last year but they brought almost everyone back. Eastside is new to our region but they started off to 20-0 last season before faltering late. They do have a new coach but you don’t have that type of success without having some talent. We beat Loganville this season but they still have a really good team. They are big and physical and well coached. Johnson will be in middle of the pack. They did defeat Apalachee for their first region win. You don’t get a night off in our region. You have to show up and play or you will get beat. Hopefully, we will be in the thick of the chase.”
