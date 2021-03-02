SPARTA — Social Circle’s post season came to a tough end Saturday night in Sparta as the Redskins fell to Hancock Central 68-58 in the Sweet 16 of the Georgia High School Association Class A Public state playoffs.
Hancock Central, the Region 7-A Public champions, started strong and never let up. The Bulldogs went up 20-15 in the first quarter followed by a 11-9 run in the second quarter to take a 31-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Social Circle’s offense started to pick up in the second half, but Hancock Central continued to answer ever Redskins bucket. Hancock outscored Social Circle 16-14 in the third followed by 21-20 in the fourth to win and move on to the Elite Eight.
KJ Red led the way for Social Circle, putting up 20 points in the contest including 17 in the second half. Amarion Russell and Cam Gaither also scored in double digits with Russell finishing with 12 points and Gaither with 11.
Social Circle finishes the season with a 17-10 record in head coach Taylor Jackson’s second season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.