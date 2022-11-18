A tough season for Monroe Area ended Friday night when the Hurricanes fell 30-18 to Carver-Atlanta at Eddie Henderson Stadium in Atlanta.
The Hurricanes finish the season at 6-6 overall in Kevin Reach’s 6th year at the helm.
After kickoff off at 5:30 p.m. instead of the customary 7:30 due to Henderson Stadium hosting two games involving Atlanta Public Schools, the first quarter proved to be a stalemate, with both teams unable to find the end zone. Monroe Area did block a punt in the first quarter, but was unable to capitalize on the momentum swing.
Carver got on the board first after the start of the second quarter with a 20-yard passing touchdown. However, the Panthers’ 2-point try was no good. It was a sign of things to come, as Carver wouldn’t convert a 2-point conversion all game.
Monroe Area was able to get on the board on the Hurricanes next possession with a 35-yard field goal by Ricky Valdivanos with 7:07 left in the first half.
Carver went on to score on its next offensive possessions, first on a 15-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to put the Panthers up 12-3 as the teams headed to the locker room.
Coming out of halftime, Carver extended its lead by driving down field and scoring on an 11-yard run.
Late in the third Monroe Area finally found the end zone as Jeremiah Anderson connected to his brother, Jeremy Anderson. Valdivanos’ point after try was successful making it 18-10 with 3:06 left in the third.
But things got interesting before the third ended. Blake Rattfield picked off a Carver pass on the Panthers’ ensuing possession and Monroe Area capitalized. Jeremiah Anderson found Jakyri Jones wide open downfield for a touchdown followed by a successful 2-point conversion that tied the contest at 18 all with just over a minute left in the third.
However, Carver answered quickly on its ensuing possession and scored on a 15-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth quarter.
On the following Hurricane possession, Monroe Area was the victim of a very questionable call by the officials. On 4th and 1 Monroe Area faked a punt with Jakyri Jones gaining enough yardage for the first down before his knee hit the ground. Jones lost control of the ball after his knee hit the ground and the officials ruled it was a fumble which wound up being recovered by Carver.
But the ball doesn’t lie and Monroe Area regained possession two plays later with a fumble recovery of its own.
After trading possessions, Monroe Area once again faced a 4th and 1 with less than two minutes left in the contest, but a fumble spelled disaster for the ’Canes with Carver recovering the ball and returning it all the way for a touchdown to seal the victory.
