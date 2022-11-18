Monroe Area vs. Carver

Jeremiah Anderson eludes pursuit by a Carver Atlanta player as he sprints down the field in Monroe’s second-round playoff loss. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

A tough season for Monroe Area ended Friday night when the Hurricanes fell 30-18 to Carver-Atlanta at Eddie Henderson Stadium in Atlanta.

The Hurricanes finish the season at 6-6 overall in Kevin Reach’s 6th year at the helm.

