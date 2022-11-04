SCHS softball

Social Circle pitcher Madalyn Spinks fires a pitch for the Lady Redskins. Spinks had a couple of wins to help the Lady Redskins finish second at the GHSA A Tournament in Columbus. Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

COLUMBUS — When all was said and done at the South Commons Softball Complex last week, the Social Circle Lady Redskins finished as the No. 2 team in the state. 

The Lady Redskins’ path to the state title game had a rocky start, but the team ended four opponents’ seasons to make it out of the loser’s bracket. The Lady Redskins fell against Heard County 3-2 — the same team they lost to earlier in the tournament — to finish Social Circle as Class A-Division I state runners up. 

