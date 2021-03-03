GRIFFIN, Ga. — A basket in the final seconds by sophomore Leah Turner lifted Griffin to a win over Loganville in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state high school basketball tournament.
The host Bears won 44-42 and move on to the Final Four. Loganville’s season ends with a 26-4 record, a historic number of victories for the Red Devil program.
It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but so proud of how these girls responded to adversity tonight and never quit! They can never take away that Elite 8 finish and that Region Championship we won in 2021! Thankful to all of our supporters who showed up and showed out tonight. pic.twitter.com/bRojSVRtz9— LoganvilleGirlsBball (@LHSGbb) March 4, 2021
Griffin jumped to an early 7-2 lead, but Loganville junior Sydney Bolden and senior Rose Bone hit baskets late in the first to make it 7-6 at the first rest stop.
Loganville led 16-14 at halftime and increased its lead in the third quarter with four foul shots by Bolden and field goals by Bolden, Bone and Janae Charles helped the Red Devils to a 29-24 lead. But Turner came up with a 3-pointer, coupled with a basket by junior Nadiyah Byard, to tie it 29-29 entering the fourth.
Neither team could break away in the final stanza and it was tied 42-42 with 20 seconds to play before Turner’s winning shot.
Bolden scored 10 points in the fourth for Loganville and finished the night with 22. Bone added 11 points.
Aaliyah Duranham, a sophomore, paced Griffin (19-7) with 15 points. Turner added 10.
Griffin will play at Woodward Academy on Friday or Saturday in the semifinals. The War Eagles beat Southwest DeKalb 70-59 on Tuesday.
Woodstock plays at Brookwood in the other semifinal, with the winners to meet March 13 in Macon for the state title.
Brookwood, Griffin and Woodstock all are aiming for their first state titles, while Woodward Academy hasn’t won it all since claiming three Triple-A crowns in a six-year stretch from 1995-99.
