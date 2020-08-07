After meeting with the Sports Medicine Advisory Council on Wednesday, Dr. Robin Hines and the Georgia High School Association made the decision to cancel football scrimmages while making changes to the competition cheerleading and one-act play seasons.
The GHSA decided to eliminate preseason football scrimmages while still allowing teams to practice in a controlled environment under previous guidelines. The regular season is still set to begin on Sept. 4.
Under current GHSA rules, high school teams can have up to two scrimmage games if they don’t participate in spring practice and one scrimmage if a program held spring practice. Most programs had scheduled two scrimmages with other schools between Aug. 14-28 due to COVID-19 canceling the spring sports season.
Fall sports of softball, volleyball and cross county remain on schedule. Softball games began Friday with cross county and volleyball beginning play this week.
The GHSA also decided to move competition cheer to the winter sports season and one-act play to the spring sports season. The new tentative start date for cheerleading is Nov. 21 with the finals being held in late February.
In a memo to coaches and administrators, Hines cited concerns over football ‘‘due to high risk and physical contact,’' cheerleading ‘‘due to high risk of indoor packed arena(s), which do not allow for social distancing’' and one-act play ‘‘due to risk of indoor venues and aerosol spray from projection and singers.‘'
Wednesday’s meeting with the Sports Medicine Advisory Council came after Georgia Department of Health chairman Dr. Kathleen Toomey expressed concerns about the safety of certain sports. Toomey specifically cited football, cheerleading, chorus and band as higher-risk school activities.
The GHSA does not manage chorus or band, but one-act play sometimes involves singers and a chorus.
