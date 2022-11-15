DAWSONVILLE - Monroe Area made use of good field position and a great game from reserve running back Darrion Manuel and linebacker Jakyri Jones to beat Dawson County 35-13 Saturday night in a first round Georgia High School Athletic Association playoff game.
Monroe Area improves to 6-5 and will advance to face Carver Atlanta Friday in Atlanta. Carver upset Ringgold 44-28 in its first round game.
Manuel led the Hurricanes scoring four touchdowns. He finished with 103 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Quarterback Jeremiah Anderson had a solid game as well, going 6-of-7 passing for 139 yards and one touchdown, a 30-yard TD to brother, Jeremy.
Jones led the defense with 20 total tackles that included 15 solos.
A deep pass by Anderson set up a 17-yard TD run by Manuel to put the Hurricanes up 7-0.
The lead went to 14-0 after Jeremy Anderson caught a 30-yard TD pass from Jeremiah Anderson..
Dawson cut into the lead after a 21-yard TD pass from Davis Glass to Dominic LeBlanc.
A 67-yard Anderson to Anderson completion helped set up a short TD run by Manuel to make it 21-7, Monroe with 9:50left in the second quarter.
Two minutes later, Manuel scored his third touchdown for a 28-7 Hurricane lead.
Dawson County, the champs from Region 5, cut the lead to 28-13 after a 20-yard TD pass from Glass to Doug Pagel..
In the fourth, Monroe partially blocked a punt. That led to Manuel’s fourth touchdown. Ricky Valdivanos had his fifth PAT kick to close the scoring at 35-13.
Jeremy Anderson finished with three catches for 118 yards.
NEXT UP: Monroe Area at Carver
Carver was the Class AAA runner-up last year. They lost to Cedar Grove in the championship game at Georgia State. Carver finished 12-3 last year while Monroe Area was 11-1 after getting upset in the second round.
