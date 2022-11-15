Monroe Area playoffs vs Dawson

Monroe Area’s Darrion Manuel rushed for 103 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Hurricanes past Dawson County 35-13 Saturday night in Dawsonville. Photo by Rio Smith | Dawson County News

DAWSONVILLE - Monroe Area made use of good field position and a great game from reserve running back Darrion Manuel and linebacker Jakyri Jones to beat Dawson County 35-13 Saturday night in a first round Georgia High School Athletic Association playoff game.

Monroe Area improves to 6-5 and will advance to face Carver Atlanta Friday in Atlanta. Carver upset Ringgold 44-28 in its first round game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.