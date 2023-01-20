Lady Warriors basketball

Walnut Grove point guard Cameria Reed dribbles upcourt against Cherokee Bluff Tuesday night. Reed scored a game high 23 points to lead the Lady Warriors to a 59-43 win and keep first place in Region 8-AAAA at 8-1. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

WALNUT GROVE - Walnut Grove extended its control of Region 8-AAAA with a dominating 59-43 win against the visiting Lady Bears of Cherokee Bluff Tuesday night.

The Lady Warriors effectively used an inside-outside combination of point guard Cameria Reed and post player Teaira Kelly.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.