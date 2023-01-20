WALNUT GROVE - Walnut Grove extended its control of Region 8-AAAA with a dominating 59-43 win against the visiting Lady Bears of Cherokee Bluff Tuesday night.
The Lady Warriors effectively used an inside-outside combination of point guard Cameria Reed and post player Teaira Kelly.
Reed cut through and around the Lady Bears for 23 points while Kelly grabbed every loose ball in sight and finished with 17 rebounds.
The combination helped move Walnut Grove to 14-4 overall and 8-1 in the region. Cherokee Bluff fell to 9-9 overall.
Lady Warriors Head Coach Will Witherspoon credited his team’s defense. They held the Lady Bears to just five points in a decisive second quarter.
“They were locked in on defense. We kind of gave up some second chance points early on, but we identified who the shooters were and put bodies on them. They did a good job,” Witherspoon said.
As for Kelly and Reed, Witherspoon said that has been a constant this season.
“Kelly has put ups some insane double-doubles this year,” Witherspoon said. “She does a really good job on the defensive and offensive ends getting rebounds.”
Then there is Reed who showed off her ball-handling skills and an outside game as well. She made two, 3-pointers to key a 24-5 second quarter.
“Cameria is extremely skilled, not only as a creator but as a scorer too. I thought she had a good mix of both tonight,” Witherspoon said. “She knew when to pass and when to be aggressive.”
Reed finished the second quarter with 14 points. She finished with 23 points, six steals,, four rebounds and four assists.
Kelly had just two points in the quarter but grabbed five rebounds and swiped three steals.
The output turned a 13-11 game after one quarter into a stout 37-16 margin at halftime.
Both teams scored 10 points in the third quarter to keep the margin at 47-26.
Cherokee Bluff made a push in the fourth quarter to trim a 25-point lead down to 16. Still, five straight free throw makes by Yvette Johnson helped keep the Lady Bears at bay.
Dorothy Nealin and Johnson finished with eight points each. Johnson added five rebounds while Nealin had three boards and two steals. Dana Davis had four points, four rebounds and two steals.
The Lady Warriors made a lot of layups and that resulted in the team shooting 50 percent, 19-of-38, through three quarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.