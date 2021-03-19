The No. 1 team in the state made quick work of Clarke Central Monday night when Loganville opened Region 8-AAAAA play with a sweep of the Gladiators to move to 2-0 in region and 9-4 overall.
Due to rain in the forecast for Wednesday, Loganville and Clarke Central’s coaches agreed to play a doubleheader Monday night at Red Devil Stadium. The result was a 10-4 win for Loganville in Game 1 followed by a 16-2 Red Devils win in the nightcap.
Junior Jackson Chizek led the way at the plate for the Red Devils in Game 1, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Brocker Way and Nash Beck also had multiple hits in the contest.
Trenton Burnett picked up the win on the mound in Game 1, tossing five innings with one earned run and five strikeouts.
Game 2 was even more of a blowout and Loganville scored 16 runs on nine hits.
Chizek, Way, Christian Donaldson, Hoyt Dobeck, Parker McGaughey, Will Cawthon, Johnny Beaver, Ryan Grayson and Blake Carter each registered a hit in Game 2.
Cawthon helped push across three runs in the contest with a double in the top of the second inning. Grayson also had two RBIs in Game 2.
Junior pitcher Dawson Coe picked up his second win of the year on the mound in Game 2. He pitched three innings and gave up one hit and one earned run while striking out five batters.
Loganville was set to travel to Greenbrier on Friday before returning home to host the Wolfpack on Monday at Red Devil Stadium. The Red Devils finish off the week by traveling to Apalachee Wednesday then hosting the Wildcats on Friday.
