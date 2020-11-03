The level of softball talent at Loganville and Walnut Grove was clearly evident during the season, but now the coaches of Region 8-AAAAA have recognized that talent on the All-Region team.
Sixteen softball players from the two schools were named to the All-Region team Monday.
Leading the way is Walnut Grove’s Emily Byers, who was named the 8-AAAAA Pitcher of the year, and Nova Wright, who was named the region Player of the Year.
Byers finished region play with a perfect 10-0 record in the circle and 16-7 overall record with a 2.04 ERA.
Wright, the Lady Warriors catcher, batted .429 on the year with 23 RBIs, 16 runs scored and four home runs.
Also earning All-Region honors from the Warriors are first-team selections Grayson Perry, Trinity Aycock and Kaitlyn Johnson; second team selections Kennedy Votava and Cassie Boatright; and honorable mention selection Jenna Yeary.
For Loganville, Sarah Glick, Katie Plummer, MC Sorrell and Ashleigh Miles earned first-team honors while Madison Keener and Brooklin Lipper earned second team honors. Lindsey Lumsden and Anna Waites were named honorable mention.
Walnut Grove finished the season as the Region 8-AAAAA Champion with a 24-11 record and an eighth straight trip to the Elite 8.
The Lady Devils finish the 2020 season as the Region 8-AAAAA runner-up with a record of 22-13 and a trip to the Elite 8.
Region 8-AAAAA’s softball teams include Walnut Grove, Loganville, Apalachee, Greenbrier, Jackson County, Clarke Central and Eastside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.