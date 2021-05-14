It’s a new era at Loganville Christian Academy.
For the past 16 years, Mark Davis has headed the bench for the LCA boys basketball team, but when the Lions take to the hardwood this winter it’ll be Greg Blythe leading the charge.
The school officially announced Tuesday it was hiring the Pace Academy assistant head coach to fill the void left by Davis after he announced he was stepping down in February.
“Coach Blythe is a great addition to our staff and a great culture fit,” LCA athletic director, Andrew Kell said in a press release. “I look forward to seeing our program excel in the years ahead under his leadership.”
For the past six years, Blythe has served as assistant head coach and head JV coach at Pace Academy under Sharman White. Blythe and White have led the Knights to four state titles over the past six seasons. Blythe’s other stops over the past 13 years include Dunwoody High School, South Gwinnett High School and Atlanta International School.
“I could not be more excited to join the LCA family as both a teacher and head basketball coach,” Blythe said in the press release. “I follow a personal mantra of ‘Faith Over Fear’ and that faith has led me to this wonderful opportunity. I’d be remiss if I did not thank Sharman White, Demetrius Smith, Fred Assaf, Chad Wabrek, Troy Baker, fellow coaches, faculty, players and the entire Pace Academy community. We competed, won and built men of high character during my time there and those memories will last a lifetime.”
Blythe is also the co-founder of Inspire Atlanta Basketball Club, which he co-founded with Mount Vernon head coach Tarrik Mabon.
The school will host a “meet the coach” night soon for current and upcoming Lions players to meet the new head coach.
