George Walton Academy football coach Logan Beer feels his second season with the Bulldogs has gotten off to a good start because of the apparent buy-in of his players.
Beer said the Bulldogs numbers are up and so is the participation level in the weight room and when the team went to Loganville Wednesday for a 7-on-7 passing league. There, the team battled GHSA Private 8 finalist Prince Avenue Christian, Social Circle, and big schools Walnut Grove and host Loganville.
“Our attendance this week for our summer program was 35 (players) which was way better than we started last year. We began last year with 23 but ended with 33. This year it’s 35 and we’re hoping to have 40 by the time we start fall practice. So, we’re already in a better spot,” Beer said.
The Bulldogs had eight days of spring practice as Beer said they had to work around exams and APT tests. The second-year coach said the eight days were very productive.
“We accomplished a lot by installing our set foundation for the summer,” Beer said. “We addressed the lifting piece, the conditioning piece, and the football piece of it.”
The production did not stop there. Beer and his staff were able to step back to add twists to the team’s Single Wing/Wing T hybrid offense.
“We experimented with some different things with the offense,” Beer said. “It was a matter of just wanting to see how it looked. We made some small tweaks here and there. We also looked at where guys might fit in in certain situations.”
Beer said the biggest focus, position-wise, was at running back.
“We lost our stud running back, Laythan Folgman, so we have to have No. 33, Calan Fortunat, step up and be able to carry the load. He is a rising senior,” Beer said.
The good news for the Bulldogs’ potential run game is the return of all five offensive linemen from 2021.
“We will return all five. Not only are they a year older, they are so much bigger and stronger. We went with some guys not even 200 pounds to having all five guys over 200 pounds,” Beer said.
Another big change for GWA will be the move to the revamped Georgia Independent Athletic Association.
“We wanted to keep our local teams on our schedule like Social Circle. We will also keep Banks County,” Beer said. “Our new region is us, Loganville Christian, Riverside, Bethelham Christian and Lakeview Academy. This should be good for us.”
The Bulldogs will use the remainder of the summer to get ready for climization in late July.
“We want to get into football shape and be the best conditioned team in our region,” Beer said.
Besides the Walton School Passing League, the team will conduct a camp at Rinehart University in July.
