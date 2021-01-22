Monroe Area’s Mason Byron, The Tribune’s 2020 All-County Player of the Year, and Loganville’s Neto Okpala, a finalist for The Tribune’s Player of the Year award, were clearly two of the top players in Walton County this season, so it’s no surprise they continue to pick up post-season accolades despite their respective seasons coming to an end back in mid-November.
Byron and Okpala were both recently named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s All-State team as first team selections; Byron as first team defensive back in Class AAA and Okpala a first-team defensive end in Class AAAAA.
Byron did it all for the ’Canes, starting as a safety on defense and return man on special teams. Byron also locked down the starting quarterback job halfway through the season and helped lead the Hurricanes to their second place finish in Region 8-AAA and first round playoff contest against powerhouse Cedar Grove.
Monroe Area’s utility knife of a player finished the year with 515 yards rushing on 57 carries with six touchdowns while also leading the county in interceptions with five along with 78 tackles. He was also named the Region 8-AAA Athlete Player of the Year.
Okpala finished the season with 36 tackles and three sacks on defense. He was named Region 8-AAAAA’s co-defensive Player of the Year and also earned first team All-County honors.
The 6-foot-2 225-pound Boston College commit was recently selected to the Florida-Georgia All-Star game where he was named the contests’ defensive MVP.
