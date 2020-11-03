Loganville (3-4 overall, 2-2 in 8-AAAAA) at Clarke Central (6-2 overall, 5-0 in 8-AAAAA)
The Red Devils kept their postseason hopes alive after a resounding, and stunning, rout of Jackson County on Friday. A 1-point favorite, Loganville won by 40. For the Panthers, it was the most points any team has scored on their defense and the fewest they’ve scored.
The Red Devils will need an even bigger night on both sides of the ball against the 10th-ranked Gladiators.
Clarke’s only losses were to a pair of ranked team — Oconee County and Buford — in non-region games. Since league play began, it’s won by an average score of 37-14.
The Gladiators feature a balanced attack. Quarterback Will Robinson has passed for 1,385 yards and nine touchdowns while running backs Felix Braddy and Will Richardson have combined for 935 rushing yards and 16 TDs.
