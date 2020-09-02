If there was any doubt that GWA could compete for a state title this year, it was erased Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Bulldogs swept defending Class A-Private state champion Mount de Sales in a doubleheader to improve to 8-1 on the season. In addition to the sweep, reigning Tribune Player of the Year, Taylor Tinsley, recorded her 500th career strikeout thanks to an 11 strikeout performance in Game 2.
Tinsley pitched a complete game, allowing just two earned runs, during the 7-2 win in Game 2 which followed an impressive pitching performance by Caroline Conner during a 6-1 win in Game 1. Conner also threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts.
But it was on offense where GWA had the most impressive performance on Saturday. Sophomore Riley Wilson went 5-for-7 with four RBIs and two runs scored on the day including a triples in both contests and two doubles in Game 2. Conner helped herself in Game 1, blasting a solo home run to right in the fifth.
Reign Williams also had an impressive day at the plate, going a perfect 3-for-3 in Game 2 after going 1-for-3 in Game 1.
Tinsley, Alana Griffith and Hayden Stancil also recorded hits for the Lady Dawgs during the doubleheader.
George Walton returns to action Thursday on the road at St. Francis before returning home next week to face Providence Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.