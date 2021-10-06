Walton County has never been a high school sports juggernaut. Except for Loganville baseball, nobody has emerged as a perennial state powerhouse.
Yet, there is a sport in which our local athletes compete on a high level and even seriously contend for state championships on annual basis. Unfortunately, it’s often overshadowed by football, which is the south’s leading religion.
In Walton County, softball is the county’s most successful prep activity overall.
Frankly, I’m not sure why it’s still called “softball.” Since the state changed from slow-pitch to fast-pitch in 1995, there’s very little soft about it. But I digress.
Most years, at least four of our programs earn a bid to the state tournaments in their respective classifications. Of those, two (Loganville in 2001 and Social Circle in 2018) have taken home state titles since the changeover to fast pitch and the two others have played in the finals.
For you Atlanta Braves fans, it no doubt sounds familiar. Your team just won a major league baseball record 21st division title but has just one World Series crown to its credit.
But the dearth of first-place trophies hardly takes away from the success either of the Braves or of our local diamond girls.
This fall is setting up to be an historic season as we could have at least three teams bring home the first place trophy. We might even be talking four if two of our locals were not in the same classification and region.
Among Class A privates, George Walton currently sits at No. 1. The Lady Bulldogs feature one of if not the top players in the state in Taylor Tinsley. Picking up where she left off last fall, when she was named all-region, all-state, and the county athlete of year, she’s again compiling some impressive numbers.
Surprisingly, GWA opened the season down at No. 8. Clearly, they were highly underrated.
Meanwhile, four steps up in Class AAAAA is where our dominance really shines through. The top two programs are Loganville and Walnut Grove, ranked first and second, respectively.
While Walnut Grove opened the season ranked sixth, the Lady Red Devils weren’t even among the Top 10. But they snuck in at No. 10 in week three and have been on the rise ever since. They jumped to six in week four, second in week five, and finally to No. 1.
Social Circle is ranked eighth among Class A publics after starting the season outside of the poll. The Lady Redskins could lock down a region crown and enter the postseason as a top seed.
Social Circle, despite turnover in the coaching ranks, has managed to keep on rolling over the years.
Here’s hoping it’s a very busy October on the diamond. You go girls.
