They are no longer in the same region, but that is unlikely to dampen the intensity of the showdown between these two longtime rivals.
The Hurricanes and Bulldogs will meet for the 52nd time in what has traditionally been an entertaining game. But the Hurricanes will be heavy favorites this week.
The Bulldogs are led by new head coach Clint Jenkins, who spent the past three years at Dacula, where he won a pair of region titles. He faces a major rebuilding job this fall.
In its season opener last week, Morgan was routed by Class AA Putnam County 37-0.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes continue to roll. They finished their two-game tour of Walton County with a pair of impressive wins over Class AAAAA programs Loganville and Walnut Grove, winning by a combined score of 63-7.
Offensively, Monroe has been led by the potent combination of quarterback Selatian Straughter (four passing and two rushing TDs) and running back Alan Jones (two rushing and receiving TDs).
