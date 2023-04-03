Loganville High School baseball

Loganville batter Davis Roesler makes contact against Flowery Branch Monday in Loganville. The Red Devils won twice at home this week, beating Flower Branch 2-1 and Heritage Wednesday, 7-3 on Senior Night. Roesler was one of six seniors honored Wednesday. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

It was Senior Night Wednesday for the defending Georgia Class AAAAA champions.

Loganville High School baseball honored six seniors after the Red Devils defeated Heritage Conyers 7-3 in Region 8-AAAAA action at Red Devil Stadium. The win moved Loganville to 14-7 overall and maintained a perfect 7-0 mark in the region.

