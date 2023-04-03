It was Senior Night Wednesday for the defending Georgia Class AAAAA champions.
Loganville High School baseball honored six seniors after the Red Devils defeated Heritage Conyers 7-3 in Region 8-AAAAA action at Red Devil Stadium. The win moved Loganville to 14-7 overall and maintained a perfect 7-0 mark in the region.
The team had a follow-up game Friday at Heritage and then a series with Winder-Barrow. Next Wednesday, the Red Devils hosts Plainfield, Illinois in a special game.
“They came here a few years ago and were pretty good,” said Loganville Coach Bran Mills. “They reached out to us and wanted to come back. We know they are a well-coached team.”
One of the issues of concern for Mills at the start of the season was a lack of proven depth. Against Heritage, Loganville used four pinch-hitters and four pitchers.
“We’ve had some young guys step up and that’s where you build depth. We’ve been able to get them into the fire,” Mills said.
Mills felt good about starting one of his front-line pitchers, Jordan Davis, in centerfield. Davis, a senior, responded with two doubles and four RBIs.
“I felt good about him in the eighth spot and in center,” Mills said.
Davis said his practice swings came through for him.
“I’ve been taking swings, actually, I’ve been taking extra swings in the cage, waiting for my opportunity,” Davis said. On the doubles, I just got a great ball to hit.”
Besides the double, Davis has a two-RBI fielders choice. The bases were loaded when he chopped a ball toward a hole near second base.
“Our people were started to run and it was a ground ball. I’m just glad I was safe at first,” Davis said.
The two-run grounder made it 6-2 in the third inning.
Loganville trailed 2-0 after Heritage scored on two walks, a hit and an error.
Davis Roesler, another senior, drove in one on a fly ball to center in the first to make it 2-1.
Davis’ first double scored Tucker Segars to tie the game at 2. He then scored on a double by Jaylen Jones.
Both teams scored a run in the fifth with the Devils’ coming off Davis’ second double.
Mason Steele went four innings to grab the win. He allowed one hit and three walks. Gabe Boland finished off the game in the seventh.
Loganville had 11 hits led by Davis, Jones and Sherm Johnson
Loganville 2, Flowery Branch 1
Loganville scored two unearned runs in the fifth inning and that was enough to beat Flowery Branch 2-1 Monday afternoon at Loganville.
The Red Devils improved to 13-7 overall and stayed unbeaten in Region 8-AAAAA play at 6-0. Flowery Branch fell to 11-9.
Loganville got five hits against Flowery Branch ace Aaron Attaway. Attaway went six innings but he walked six. The two runs by the Red Devils were unearned.
The Falcons got a run off hit by Jackson Freeman in the top of the sixth inning.
Tucker Segars got the win for Loganville.
It was big win for Walnut Grove as it clinched the series and all but seals a playoff berth. The Warriors moved to 13-6 with the win and 6-4 in region play.
Hewett Jones had two hits and scored twice while Brooks scored four runs and had a double and homer. Bradford drove in two runs while Alec Clayton and Ty Trinkle did the same.
WG broke loose from a 2-2 game with six runs in the fourth inning to go up 8-2. They finished with 12 hits.
On the hill, Dom Hyatt went 4 2/3 innings to grab the win.
Walnut Grove 4, Madison County 3
Walnut Grove got a walk-off win to beat Madison County and keep its playoff hopes on track.
The Warriors, 12-6, 5-4 in Region 8-AAAA, trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh. They scored two there to pull out the win.
Walnut Grove out-hit Madison 10-3. They held a 2-1 lead after five innings but Madison scored two in the seventh to take the 3-2 lead. They could not hold it.
Braxton Brooks went 2-for-4 and scored a run while Thomas Burke went 2-for-2. Hewett Jones had two hits and drove in a run while Alec Clayton had two hits and drove in a run.
Lane Nix had a two-run double to pace Madison.
On the hill, Branson Blalack got two outs in the seventh inning to get the win for the Warriors. Thomas Burke went six strong innings, allowing one run on just two hits and four walks. He struck out eight.
Shane Little took the loss for Madison. He did not record an out in the Warrior seventh. Conner Smith went six innings and allowed two runs but did not get the decision.
“We’ve had some young guys step up and that’s where you build depth. We’ve been able to get them into the fire,” Mills said.
Mills felt good about starting one of his front-line pitchers, Jordan Davis, in centerfield. Davis, a senior, responded with two doubles and four RBIs.
“I felt good about him in the eighth spot and in center,” Mills said.
Davis said his practice swings came through for him.
“I’ve been taking swings, actually, I’ve been taking extra swings in the cage, waiting for my opportunity,” Davis said. On the doubles, I just got great balls to hit.”
Besides the double, Davis had a two-RBI fielders choice. The bases were loaded when he chopped a ball toward a hole near second base.
“Our people had started to run and it was a ground ball. I’m just glad I was safe at first,” Davis said.
The two-run grounder made it 6-2 in the third inning.
Loganville trailed 2-0 after Heritage scored on an error.
Davis Roesler, another senior, drove in one on a fly ball to center in the first to make it 2-1.
Davis’ first double scored Tucker Segars to tie the game at 2. Davis scored on a double by Jaylen Jones.
Both teams scored a run in the fifth with the Devils’ coming off Davis’ second double.
Mason Steele went four innings to grab the win. He allowed one hit and three walks. Gabe Boland finished off the game in the seventh.
Loganville had 11 hits led by Davis, Jones and Sherm Johnson
Loganville 2, Flowery Branch 1
Loganville scored two unearned runs in the fifth inning and that was enough to beat Flowery Branch 2-1 Monday afternoon at Loganville.
The Red Devils improved to 13-7 overall and stayed unbeaten in Region 8-AAAAA play at 6-0. Flowery Branch fell to 11-9.
Loganville got five hits against Flowery Branch ace Aaron Attaway. Attaway went six innings but he walked six. The two runs by the Red Devils were unearned.
The Falcons got a run off hit by Jackson Freeman in the top of the sixth inning.
Tucker Segars got the win for LHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.