GWA girls win state title

The George Walton Academy Lady Bulldogs won the first state title in program history in 2022-23. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

If you’re asking me for one word to describe the recently deceased high school basketball season, and I know you are, I’ve got your answer.

Bittersweet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.