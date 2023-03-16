If you’re asking me for one word to describe the recently deceased high school basketball season, and I know you are, I’ve got your answer.
Bittersweet.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 9:10 am
Now I could get wordy. Others that come to mind include thrilling, heart-wrenching, unpredictable, record setting. But, because editors like to boil things down into as few words as possible, I’ll settle for the aforementioned.
I’ve not dug through the history books, but you’d be hard-pressed to find one as successful. Six teams won their region titles, either regular season or tournament. Some spent much of the season highly ranked in statewide polls. A few advanced deep into the state tournament.
But just one managed to win the final game of the year.
Of course, that would be the George Walton Academy girls. It was the first for both head coach Lori Hines and the program she’s run for 15 years. Given that her too best players were sophomores, a repeat seems a foregone conclusion.
I actually thought it was the Bulldogs boys who would win state. But they were upended a game shy of the title tilt.
So did Loganville Christian, which nobody except maybe a handful of overly optimistic, blindly loyal parents or grandparents thought possible.
The Lions have actually won Georgia Independent Athletic Association titles before, back when it was the Georgia Independent School Association. But it’s been a long time and the program had regressed since then.
Like the Lady Bulldogs, they return the nucleus of this year’s team, so the trajectory is upward.
In the public ranks, it was a banner year for the Monroe Area boys. They set a record for most wins and surged to their highest ranking ever at No. 3.
Unfortunately, and in the best example of bittersweet, they were upset at home in the first round of the state tournament.
But the story of the year was over at Walnut Grove, which saw its head girls basketball coach depart just weeks before the start of preseason practice.
Unable to find a replacement from the outside, head boys coach Will Witherspoon offered to run both teams.
You could forgive, and likely expected, both teams to struggle. Instead, each won their region titles.
The Lady Warriors were upset in their region tournament and missed state. The boys hosted a pair of state games, winning the first before falling to eventual state champ Pace.
Shortly after the loss, I’ll never forget the sight of Witherspoon folding bench chairs and cleaning up the court.
I couldn’t help but wonder, “haven’t you done enough coach?”
In short, it was bittersweet.
