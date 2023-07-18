Just a short month from today, the long-awaited, much-anticipated high school football season begins.
It’s not that this one is more special than any other. It’s just that, in these parts, prep football is always long-awaited and much-anticipated.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 6:15 am
As is my own personal pre-Fall tradition, in this space for the next several weeks, I’ll be doing a countdown of the Top 10 must-see games in the county this year. I’ll review a trio each week, in no particular order and culminate with the one you can’t miss.
And away we go…
George Walton at Social Circle
After having never met before, this budding rivalry got hot in a hurry. Inaugurated in 2010 when the Redskins were in a funk, GWA easily won the first four meetings, the last being the most notable.
In 2017, GWA had the ball and was leading 19-0 with 31 seconds left. Instead of taking a knee, it twisted the dagger with a 52-yard scoring strike. Needless to say, the postgame handshake between the two head coaches was less than cordial.
It would be three more years before the two met again. Unofficially, the Bulldogs won easily, but Social Circle was awarded a forfeit at season’s end as part of a Georgia High School Association punishment handed down to GWA.
A year later, the Redskins finally earned their first on-field win over their intracounty rival and made it back-to-back in 2022.
The players and coaches are all different from that heated game in 2017. But the rivalry remains as bitter as ever.
Walnut Grove at North Oconee
Despite being in the midst of an historic season last fall, Walnut Grove didn’t stand a chance against a North Oconee program that was ranked second in the state.
But the Warriors recovered and went on to win their next two games to lock down second place in the region. It was their best finish ever and landed them a home playoff game.
Once again, North Oconee figures to be the team to beat in 8-AAAA. Despite being hit heavily by graduation, the Warriors expect to be the biggest threat to dethrone the champ. It’s not inconceivable that the two could be unbeaten headed into this late-October showdown. While the Titans will be favored, Walnut Grove will have the benefit of playing at The Grove.
Monroe Area at Stephens County
It’ll be the Region 8-AAA opener for both teams, but it will, as usual, go a long way in determining the league champ.
The Indians won a three-point nailbiter last fall and went on to finish first. Monroe was left to play catchup and dropped to third in a coin toss.
This region is usually one of the most competitive in the state, and it likely will be again this fall. Whoever wins this one will have an early leg up in the race for the top seed.
