DANIELSVILLE — For the Purple Hurricanes, visiting former region rival Madison County was like seeing a familiar face.
It was just like old times, in fact, as the two teams were soon locked in a knock down, drag out defensive fight for supremacy.
Ultimately, the ’Canes proved tougher, defeating the Red Raiders 14-7.
The first quarter was a quick affair as the teams traded field position without points to show for it. Madison County missed a 28-yard field goal, while Monroe flubbed a 4th down conversion due to a high snap.
The ’Canes finally broke the deadlock early in second quarter as they exploded for a 73-yard touchdown run to take the first lead of the night. Kyle Daigle’s kick was good for a 7-0 score.
Madison County would respond right before halftime, set up by an interception at the ’Canes' 32. The Red Raiders drove it in with 16 seconds to tie the game just before the half.
After trading possessions, Monroe gained the ball at Madison’s 15 on a fumble recovery by Jeffery Smith. But the ’Canes were forced to try a 37-yard field goal after losing yards on a bum play, only to see Daigle’s kick bounce off the crossbar.
In the fourth quarter, however, Monroe finally reached the goal line again, as Alan Jones ran the ball in from four yards out for a 14-7 lead.
With 6:19 left in the game, the Red Raiders mounted a drive that stretched into the Monroe red zone over the next four and a half minutes. But on 4th and 3, the last desperation pass went wild to the ground and Monroe reclaimed the ball. Two minutes later, the ’Canes ran the clock out for victory.
Monroe Area travels to Lakeside-Evans for next week’s matchup.
