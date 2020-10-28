Members of the newly formed Walnut Grove High School flag football team are eager to not only represent the Warrior brand but to also make some history in the process.
Walnut Grove is the first school in Walton County to field a varsity flag football team when the Lady Warriors stepped on the field for their first contest Tuesday at South Gwinnett High School.
Coach Ben Williams said while flag football teams have competed in Gwinnett, Henry and Forsyth counties before this fall, this will be the first time the sport has been officially overseen by the Georgia High School Association.
“I think it is going to spread very quickly in popularity,” said Williams, who has coached middle school football. “Our players are very excited about taking part in something new and to set a standard for future teams. I look for other schools in Walton County to join in very soon.”
There will be some noticeable differences from high school football on Friday nights to that seen played in flag football competition. In the flag football contests, it will be 7-on-7 with all players being eligible receivers.
There will be no extra-point kicks. Instead, teams will have the option for 1-, 2- or 3-point tries depending on the chosen yard line for the try. Touchdowns are still worth 6 points.
All offensive sets will utilize the shotgun formation.
“It is going to be very organized,” Williams said. “We will have set plays. We are working on that in practice now. We have some fast players so will are going to try and take advantage of our speed.”
The first official on-the-field practice was recently held and Williams said the response has been strong in terms of interest.
“Back before COVID we had an organizational meeting with about 40 potential players,” the coach said. “We had 16 at our first practice but some are involved in softball and volleyball. We will probably have between 30-40 try out. We plan to keep around 20 on the roster.”
Other variations for GHSA-sanctioned flag football will be no live special teams. Offensive series will begin on the 20-yard line. Teams will punt the football but the defense will not be allowed to rush. If a punt returner fields the football cleanly it can be advanced.
Junior Emma Peeler said the new sports sounded like it would be fun as she was looking to add to her athletic experiences in basketball and track.
“Being part of something new was something I wanted to take advantage of,” Peeler said. “It sounded like a cool experience.”
Teammate Haley Helms, also a junior, competes in soccer and volleyball for the Lady Warriors and also was intrigued by the challenge of a new sport.
“I enjoy running and this seemed like a good sport for that,” Helms said. “I like forward to competing against other schools and seeing how our team does.”
Helms said she enjoys following Auburn’s football team.
The flag football region for Walnut Grove will also include Morgan County High School, Winder-Barrow High School, Newton High School, Heritage High School, Rockdale County High School and Salem High School.
The regular season began Tuesday and continues through Dec. 2. The state championship contests will be Dec. 28 in Atlanta. The first round of the state playoffs will be Dec. 9.
“I think this is a great opportunity for our athletes,” Williams said. “Having another sport is always a positive for your school.”
