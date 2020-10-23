A fourth quarter safety would doom the Redskins as they would fall to Lincoln County in a A Public Region 8 matchup Friday night by a score of 36-20.
After losing their region opener last week, Social Circle was looking to get back on track and get their first region win as they took the long trip east to play the Lincoln County Red Devils who were 4-2 going into the game.
Through majority of the first half, the Red Devils’ secondary was shutting down the Redskins wideouts, making it hard for Social Circle to generate anything offensively early on.
The stout defensive play allowed Lincoln County to get on the board first by scoring on a nine-yard touchdown rush by Red Devil running back CJ Zellars which would put Social Circle down 6-0 after the missed extra point.
After being held to a fourth down by the Red Devils’ defense, the snap would go over the punter’s head and the ball would be downed inside the Redskins’ 20-yard line giving Lincoln County excellent field position to start their next drive.
The Red Devils’ offense would not let the good field position go to waste as they would march down the small field and go in for the score on a quarterback sneak by Keenon Lampkin to extend the Lincoln County lead to 13-0 going into the second quarter.
Following another Social Circle punt, the Red Devils’ would put the ball in the air for one of the few times in the first two quarters as Lampkin would find wideout Johnny Wise deep for the 69-yard touchdown pass to extend the Lincoln County lead by a score of 20-0.
After capitalizing on a Social Circle punt miscue earlier in the game, Lincoln County would have one of their own as they would drop the snap of a punt and give the ball back to the Redskins inside of the Red Devils’ five-yard line.
The Redskins would answer on the goal line with a one-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Logan Cross to Mason Moore as the two sophomores would bring Social Circle closer by a score of 20-7 going into halftime.
Early in the second half, Cross would waste no time as two plays after a Social Circle interception he would find senior wideout Eric Taylor deep in the corner of the endzone for the 35-yard touchdown pass to bring the Redskins closer by a score of 20-14.
After holding the Red Devils’ to a quick three and out on their next drive, Taylor would come through on special teams this time as he blocked the punt and recovered it in the endzone for a Social Circle touchdown. After the missed extra point attempt, both teams were tied at 20 going into the final quarter.
The bad starting field position for Social Circle would bite them as Cross would be sacked for the safety to give two points and the ball back to Lincoln County as they were now leading 22-20 with eight minutes left in regulation.
Now having the ball and the lead, the Red Devils would call nothing but run plays the next drive as they milked the clock down to just over two minutes before scoring on a one-yard rush from Colton Willis to extend their lead to 29-20.
Before the final seconds would tick off the clock, the Red Devils would add on with a 67-yard run from Tevin Gartrell for the 36-20 final.
The loss drops Social Circle to 2-5 on the season with a 0-2 record in region play. Tthe Redskins will have a week off to rest before hosting another region matchup against the Commerce Tigers on Nov. 6.
