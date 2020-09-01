Among the many life lessons Shane Davis has taught his players during his years as a head coach is to control the things you can and don’t worry about those you can’t.
Never before has the lesson been more applicable.
Just as the George Walton Academy football team had built some momentum in preparation for the 2020 season, the Bulldogs were blindsided by a disease that neither they nor the rest of the country have been able to control.
In mid-July, a couple of players reported being potentially exposed to coronavirus and one ended up testing positive for COVID-19. As a result, GWA had to shut down practice for 14 days. For a young team desperately in need of reps, the missed time on the field and weight room could prove particular costly.
The Bulldogs have lost 26 players to graduation over the past two years. This year’s roster features just six seniors.
“We’re going to be very young,” said Davis, in his second year at the helm of the GWA program. “Not just as far as what grade a player’s in but in experience as well.”
Fortunately, the Bulldogs are a shoo-in to make the state playoffs for the fifth straight year. Georgia High School Association reclassification left Region 8-A with just five football playing schools, which means they’ll need just one league win to advance. GWA will be heavily favored in games against both Athens Christian and Loganville Christian.
But contending for an elusive region title could prove difficult since Athens Academy and Prince Avenue, who’ve been among the top Class A programs in the state the past several years, remain in the league. GWA has lost seven straight to both teams.
“Both of those teams have some really great players,” Davis said. “But we don’t play them until November, and that’s a long way away. For now, we’re going to focus on getting better.”
In other words, controlling the things he can control.
Foremost among his tasks is rebuilding both lines, which were hit especially hard by graduation. Just two starters return on the offensive front, and one of these might be moved to the backfield.
Austin Cole started at tackle last year and could be bumped over to center. Bradyn Sorrow was at the other tackle spot, but he’s being groomed as a potential starter or backup at fullback.
Helping fill one spot on the line could be 290-pound behemoth Adam Head, who transferred in the offseason from Walnut Grove.
If Davis can stabilize the offensive line, the Bulldogs have a chance to be potent on offense. They return a quarterback who saw extensive action last fall and most of the starters at running back.
After senior Colby Bell was sidelined with a shoulder injury the second game of the year, Lawson Steele stepped in under center and played well, including back-to-back starts after Bell went down.
He’s the likely starter, given his experience, but a pair of younger players are pushing him for playing time.
“We’ve probably got more depth at quarterback than we’ve had in a while,” Davis said.
Leading a deep stable of backs is senior Jackson Ellerbee, who was on pace for a 1,000-yard plus season before he injured his ankle on the last play of the first half against Athens Academy and was lost for the year.
Joining him in the wing-T attack will be fellow wingback Jake Whitten and fullback Laythan Folgman.
Many of the same faces will appear on defense.
Folgman will likely pair with Michael Dagenhart at inside linebacker while Ellerbee will hold down one of the outside spots.
The entire starting secondary returns in Trae Adkins and Carter Payne on the corners and Whitten at free safety.
On the defensive front, it’ll be a revolving door, likely including Head and Cole, until others step up. n
